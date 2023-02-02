Brett Favre Weighs in on Whether This is it for Tom Brady, Adds Sobering Commentary

If there’s someone who knows a thing or two about retiring and then returning to the NFL, it’s Brett Favre. So, it shouldn’t be too surprising that some are asking for his opinion about Tom Brady’s announcement on Wednesday and whether he’s really done “for good.”

Favre, who retired three times in his career, joined FOX Business‘ Stuart Varney to talk about Brady’s retirement. He seems to believe this will be the end for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“Well, based on my own experiences, I have to see it to believe it,” Favre said. “But my gut tells me this is it for him.

“He’s had a brilliant, brilliant career and there’s nothing left for him to accomplish. Not that that’s the reason to or not to come back. But I feel like. This time. This is certainly the last time.”

Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL, winning seven Super Bowl rings and playing in the game 10 times. He earned 15 Pro Bowl selections and was a three-time MVP of the league.

Soon, Brady will join Favre in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

NFL World Reacts to Tom Brady News

Heading into the offseason, everyone knew retirement was an option for Tom Brady. Still, seeing the legendary figure step away from the game proved to be a surreal moment.

Several fans, players and media members from around the NFL reacted to the major news on Wednesday.

“Nobody has ever done it better. Congratulations on one amazing career,” wrote the University of Michigan. “@TomBrady, we love you!”

Brady’s former head coach, Bill Belichick, released a statement after learning of the news.

“Tom Brady was the ultimate winner,” Belichick said. “He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history. His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis. His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike.

“Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career. I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career.”

JJ Watt — who also retired at the end of the season — also sent Brady some well wishes.

“Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege,” Watt tweeted. “PS – The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10 am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet.”