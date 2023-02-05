Based on the latest from Ian Rapoport, Steelers LB coach Brian Flores is a popular man. After coaching the last season on Pittsburgh’s staff and being a head coach in Miami the three seasons prior, it seems he will be one the move again depending on how this week goes.

Per the latest from the NFL Network and NFL.com insider, Flores has three interviews set up for this week. One is a second interview with Arizona to become their next head coach while he has a pair of defensive coordinator interviews with Denver and Minnesota as well.

#Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach Brian Flores is expected to have a 2nd interview with the #AZCardinals for their HC job on Wednesday, source said. He also will interview with the #Broncos DC job the day before — and is a top candidate for the #Vikings DC job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2023

Flores led the Dolphins to a 24-25 record in his time there. However, he finished his last two years there with winning records. After being let go, he spent last season working with the linebackers as well as taking defensive responsibilities as a member of Mike Tomlin’s staff in Pittsburgh.

With many thinking he didn’t get a fair shot in Miami, this sounds like a positive step in Flores’ career. It sounds like he’ll have his pick of options too based on what Rapoport is sharing about the opportunities in front of him.

James Harrison Responds to Outlandish Claim From Former Steelers Teammate Antonio Brown

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker wondered why his phone was blowing up this weekend. Then he heard about the video ex-teammate and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted.

Brown took to social media recently to share that he believed James Harrison gave him CTE while the two were teammates in Pittsburgh. That’s a pretty dangerous allegation to make on Brown’s part.

After catching wind of the accusation, Harrison shared a message on Twitter. While he didn’t specifically provide his thoughts, you could tell he was surprised.

“Me realizing why I had 150 text messages this morning,” Harrison posted with a video. You can see the full tweet below:

Me realizing why I had 150 text messages this morning. 🤯😂 pic.twitter.com/KmfYilqpbG — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) February 4, 2023

Harrison didn’t provide any further comment about Brown’s outlandish comments.

Brown played for the Steelers from 2010-18 while Harrison had three different stints with the organization, suiting up for Pittsburgh from 2002-03, 2004-12 and 2014-17.