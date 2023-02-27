Brittany Mahomes Airs it Out on People That are Irritated She’s Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Brittany Mahomes has apparently heard enough from the haters. She had a few strong messages for those criticizing her recently.

Two weeks after Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl victory, the couple attended Sunday’s Lakers-Mavericks game in Dallas. It’s unclear if Brittany caught negative attention during the game from fans watching, but her tweets game after the contest.

Something about grown men talking shit about someone’s wife is real weird…🤔 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) February 27, 2023

Actually grown ass men hating on women in general is pathetic🥴 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) February 27, 2023

Because of her large social media presence, Brittany usually catches a lot of heat on those platforms. Most of the time, it comes unfairly.

She’s not afraid to fire back, though. Clearly, at least a few people crossed the line on social media and she felt the need to speak out. Brittany seemed to get quite a bit of support for her comments, too.

Patrick Mahomes Also Catches Grief Over Super Bowl Parade Actions

Apparently, people haven’t been too thrilled with the Mahomes family the past few weeks. While Brittany caught a lot of grief over the weekend, her husband, Patrick irritated some Chiefs fans during the team’s Super Bowl parade.

It appeared quite evident that Mahomes — and other members of the team — enjoyed a few adult beverages while celebrating a Super Bowl victory. That should be expected, right?

Some fans didn’t take too kindly to it, though. A handful sent in angry letters to a local newspaper.

“I was surprised and dismayed to see that Patrick Mahomes and other players were drinking alcohol again,” one individual wrote to the Kansas City Star. “I felt that way three years ago, and I thought there would have been enough negative feedback from the parents of children and teenagers voicing their concerns to the Chiefs’ administration that it wouldn’t be repeated.

“Next time there’s a victory parade, please imbibe your alcohol privately and discreetly. Impressionable young people deserve better role models than what you’ve displayed twice.”

That was just one of the letters. Another individual said they were “sickened” by the team’s actions.

“I, for one, was sickened to see this for the second time. Some Chiefs even bragged through social media about how drunk they were afterward. I am ashamed that players I cheered for could barely walk after they got off the bus. No doubt this spectacle made the news in other cities.”

So, it’s not just Brittany catching heat in February. Despite winning a Super Bowl, Patrick was under some fire, too.