Brittany Mahomes Fires Back at Cincinnati Mayor After Shot at Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes didn’t take too kindly to the Cincinnnati mayor taking a jab at husband Patrick’s expense. She’s also not the type person to keep quiet on social media.

While not calling out the mayor by name, she referred to him in a quote tweet from the KC mayor. (Yes, in the AFC championship, all the political types troll for the home team.)

Brittany Mahomes tweeted: “WEAK. & embarrassing.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also didn’t care for his Cincy counterpart’s diss. He tweeted: “Sorry, y’all. I hear the mayor of Cincinnati has tried to bring some smoke that’s weak as hell. Catching up now…”

So what’s this all about? Cincinnati’s Aftab Pureval issued a “A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor.” And part of the proclamation involved Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow’s record against the Chiefs superstar QB. Burrow is 3-0, including a victory in last year’s AFC championship.

The mayor said Burrow “has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he’s [Mahomes’] father.”

For what it’s worth, Patrick Mahomes’ dad is Pat Mahomes, a former Major League Baseball pitcher. But we know Pureval was having some fun at the expense of the Chiefs. It’s been that kind of week. The underdog Bengals, who are the defending AFC champions, have no qualms about talking trash before the biggest game of the season (outside the Super Bowl).

As Cincy celebrated a win over Buffalo in the snow at Highmark Stadium last Sunday, we learned that the Bengals call Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead.” Burrow has only won once in KC. But the third-year player already is 3-0 over Patrick Mahomes. No other NFL quarterback can claim the same.

Travis Kelce, who is the receipient of so many Patrick Mahomes TD passes, thought the Burrowhead comment was amusing. During a podcast with his brother, Kelce brought up the stadium’s reputation for owning the world decibel record for an outdoor venue. The Chiefs crowd set it back in 2014.

“I don’t know, maybe we’re going to have to break (the record) this week because a lot of Cincinnati Bengals fans are calling it Burrowhead instead of Arrowhead,” Kelce said. “They’re throwing a lot of bullet board material out there man.”

Fortunately, we only have two more days before the two teams settle it on the field.