Brittany Mahomes Gets Slammed for Strange Tweet About Chiefs’ Doubters

Brittany Mahomes is in agreement with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce about the Chiefs’ doubters. After winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, Kelce claimed in a postgame interview that “not one of y’all said the Chiefs were going to take it home this year.”

Brittany, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, offered her thoughts Tuesday morning in a tweet.

“I think a lot of people need to apologize for what they said about this team at the beginning of this season,” she wrote.

I think a lot of people need to apologize for what they said about this team at the beginning of this season 😂🙂 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) February 14, 2023

As many have pointed out, it seems like a stretch to say that no one believed in the Chiefs. Although Patrick Mahomes lost receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami, Kansas City still received plenty of preseason love. Coming off three straight AFC Championship appearances, the team had 10-to-1 odds to win the big game to open the year.

The rest of the season saw the Chiefs drop from 8-to-1 favorites to win the Super Bowl down to 4.5-to-1. Despite this, it’s clear many in the organization believe they counted out.

Regardless of the comments, Patrick Mahomes continued build his already impressive resume with the Super Bowl win. In just five years as a starter in the NFL, Mahomes has two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVPs, and two regular season MVPs. In the win over Philadelphia, Mahomes completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He added six carries for 44 yards playing through a high ankle sprain.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Take Kids to Disneyland After Super Bowl

Fresh off being named Super Bowl LVII MVP after his team’s 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the famous words: “I’m going to Disneyland.”

It didn’t take long for the now two-time Super Bowl MVP to make his way to Disneyland. He arrived in Anaheim Monday afternoon alongside his wife, Brittany, and their two kids, Sterling and Bronze.

Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XEGfkC6GHs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2023

Mahomes and his family led the parade down Main Street, U.S.A., with hundreds of Chiefs fans cheering them on. The Super Bowl celebration kicked off at 3:30 p.m. CT, a tradition that began in 1987 with then-New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms.

“Before the cavalcade, Mahomes will spend the morning with family and friends experiencing some of the park’s most popular attractions, interacting with beloved Disney characters and generally having the time of his life at The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland said in a press release, via KMBC 9 News.

The photo of the four in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle is the first where Bronze’s face is visible. The couple’s first son and second child was born this past fall on Nov. 28.