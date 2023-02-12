Brittany Mahomes is Ready for the Super Bowl

As the Super Bowl is just hours away, Brittany Mahomes is letting everyone know how she’s feeling. No nerves for the quarterback’s wife. Brittany is always letting folks know how she feels via Twitter and today is no different.

The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona for the Super Bowl title. This NFL season has been a lot of fun. It was really fun if you were a Chiefs or Eagles fan, that’s for sure. Now, it’s all come down to this.

Brittany Mahomes is ready to cheer for her husband and be the Chiefs’ number one fan. If Kansas City wins tonight, you can expect a lot more on her Twitter. Depending on how you feel about her, that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

Right now, she’s chilling. Feeling cool. Sunglasses on, not a care in the world.

😎😎😎 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) February 12, 2023

If you’re Patrick Mahomes, it has to feel great having such a strong supporter behind you. These two have been together since high school and are still going strong.

While that bond is what makes their relationship so great, it can also have its downsides. At least for Patrick. Unfortunately, Brittany knows a little too much about her husband.

Brittany Mahomes Reveals Patrick Has Lucky Underwear

Just so you know, Brittany Mahomes spilled the dirty laundry everywhere. While she was talking about her husband during a podcast interview, she had to throw in a fact many people did not ask about.

On gamedays, Brittany makes sure her husband has his lucky underwear. Specifically, red Lululemon underwear. So, in case you were wondering, yes it does match the uniform. Patrick is going to be ready to go when he faces the Eagles tonight, underwear and all.

As long as Patrick is in the league, Brittany Mahomes will be there to give us all kinds of stories like this. Embarrassing your spouse is half of the reason why you get married.

If the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl tonight, there’s no telling what her timeline will look like.