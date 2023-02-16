Brittany Mahomes Keeps Receipts, Puts Former NFL Star on Blast for Chiefs Prediction

Brittany Mahomes is one of the more controversial NFL family members. However, when your husband wins league MVP, the Super Bowl, and Super Bowl LVII MVP, you have far more ground to stand on when talking trash and calling people out.

With that in mind, she did exactly that yesterday on Twitter following Kansas City’s Super Bowl parade with an old screenshot from a take by Bart Scott on ESPN. Considering the Chiefs pulled off the exact opposite of his opinion, this was a well-deserved victory lap for Mrs. Mahomes.

Scott wasn’t alone, though, with counting out Kansas City before the season. The trade of Tyreek Hill and additions across the AFC led many to believe that the Chiefs’ momentum was finally about to slow down. They shut down all the doubters, though, with their 17-3 season that included a win in last weekend’s Super Bowl.

When you quiet the haters as Kansas City just did, they earned the right to call out those who questioned them. Whether you like it or not, that seems to have extended to family members too as Brittany Mahomes continues to take a couple of victory laps on social media.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Parade Video is Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win with a parade on Wednesday, and Patrick Mahomes stole the show with his vibes. A visibly inebriated Mahomes was filmed in multiple hilarious moments during the parade by fans, often holding a beverage in one hand and a trophy in another.

In one great clip, Mahomes was dancing with a beer and his Super Bowl MVP trophy in his hands. He completed his outfit with a wrestling championship belt around his waist and a pair of goggles around his head. The total ensemble was perfect when combined with his overall mood — without a care in the world.