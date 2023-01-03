Brittany Mahomes Offers Prayers for Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Brittany Mahomes, like many in and around the NFL world, is praying and thinking of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. There are few who understand the dangers of the game like players and their families. It must have hit home for a lot of football families.

On her Twitter, Brittany Mahomes keeps fans updated on just about everything. It is no surprise that she would put out a kind message for Damar Hamlin. Watching the game last night, it was shocking and emotional to witness.

“Still praying & Keep praying today for Damar Hamlin,” Mahomes tweeted. “Himself, his family, his teammates & everyone involved in taking care of him!!!”

Still praying & Keep praying today for Damar Hamlin.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Himself, his family, his teammates & everyone involved in taking care of him!!! — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin suffered a heart attack while playing on Monday Night Football. It was a terrifying moment for those watching in the stadium and at home. Since then, there have been thousands of messages of support for Hamlin, his team, and his family.

As an NFL wife, Brittany Mahomes knows how scary the sport of football can be. Almost anything can happen and you have no idea when or how.

Brittany Mahomes was not alone in sharing a message for Hamlin. Fans and athletes spent Monday and Tuesday praying and thinking about the NFL safety.

Brittany Mahomes Joins NFL World With Kind Words For Damar Hamlin

The Damar Hamlin incident has created a firestorm online. There are largely positive comments. People like Brittany Mahomes were wishing the best for Hamlin and his family. Folks also went to bat for Hamlin against Skip Bayless who made an insensitive comment.

Of course, Brittany’s husband Patrick also tweeted his support for Hamlin. On Monday night as the world watched for any kind of update, the Chiefs QB said “Praying hard. Please be okay man.”

Every NFL team in the league changed their profile picture on social media to the same image. In Bills blue and red the image has Hamlin’s No. 3 and says, “Pray for Damar.” You have probably spotted it somewhere online in the last day or so.

So many people are hoping to hear good news about Hamlin soon. The amount of compassion and love that has come from all corners of the sports world has truly been touching.