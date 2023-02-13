Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Win

With the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, you know that Brittany Mahomes has a reaction to the big game. Once again, her husband Patrick Mahomes has led his team to the top of the NFL. His second championship at just 27 years old.

Brittany Mahomes is always going to make it a family event. The Mahomes family is up to four members now, with baby Bronze being born earlier this season. Big sister Sterling was at the game with mom to help celebrate with dad, though.

One thing about Brittany, she’s going to show her love and how she feels. These are some great photos of the three of them celebrating together, once again, as the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

You can just tell that Sterling is dying to run around in the confetti and other fun stuff down on the field. But you gotta get pictures with dad after he wins the Lombardi for the second time.

If you follow Brittany Mahomes on Twitter, then you probably saw every emotion that she was going through as the game progressed. This one wasn’t always certain for the Chiefs. Coming down to a field goal kick – they needed every point they could get.

Brittany Mahomes Twitter Went Wild During Super Bowl

Leading up to the big game, Brittany Mahomes was tweeting highlight videos of Patrick and the team. She also let everyone know how fresh she was feeling before the game, calm, cool, and collected.

During the game, she was tweeting one word at a time “BAM” “AYEEEEEE” and some other messages. Finally, we saw the tweet as the clock hit 0:00 “X2”. The two-time champ. Brittany is clearly very proud of her husband and his accomplishments.

Another Super Bowl championship in the Mahomes family. How many more to go? The way that Brittany Mahomes believes in her husband, it could be quite the career still left to play. Years before he turns 30, Patrick has more accolades than most quarterbacks collect in a 10+ year career.

Let’s see if they run it back for the 2023 season.