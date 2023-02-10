Brittany Mahomes Reacts to Patrick Mahomes Second MVP Award

As the Super Bowl is just days away, the NFL MVP award was given to Patrick Mahomes. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, is pretty excited. When something big happens for Patrick or the Kansas City Chiefs you can count on Brittany to be there to celebrate accordingly.

The Chiefs QB was awarded the MVP award once again. After leading Kansas City to the AFC Championship, it was clear that Patrick Mahomes was going to be the dude. It’s a regular-season award, but the playoff run has been the cherry on top.

Brittany Mahomes will never bite her tongue online. However, given her usual opinions and takes, this is pretty tame. A simple “MVP” and fire emoji.

MVP🔥 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) February 10, 2023

The Mahomes family has fit right in at Kansas City. While fans from outside KC might be a little annoyed by Patrick and Brittany and little brother Jackson – it’s nothing but good times for Chiefs fans.

The good news is that we are going to see Patrick do his thing one more time this season. If the Chiefs are able to get another Super Bowl win, Brittany Mahomes can’t be held responsible for what she’s going to post.

That’s alright, though. Kansas City loves the Mahomes family.

Chiefs Owners’ Daughter Talks About Brittany, Jackson Mahomes

A matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles looms over Kansas City. When the two play in Arizona it is going to be a great game (we hope). However, before that starts there are questions folks have to answer.

Despite what others think, the Chiefs owner has no problem with any member of the Mahomes family.

“I think Patrick Mahomes has a wonderful famliy – from Brittany to Jackson,” Gracie Hunt said. “They are wonderful people. And we are so blessed to have them as part of our organization and are huge rocks in Patrick’s life.

“I do think that we live in a culture that’s often quick to criticize and slow to forgive. But I think we need to be one that’s quick to forgive and slow to criticize.”

No matter what the haters say, I’m sure that Brittany Mahomes will let her voice be heard in one way or another.