Brittany Mahomes Trolls Eli Apple’s Cancun Tweet

With another Kansas City Chiefs victory, there is more trolling from Brittany Mahomes online. Eli Apple was the target this time. She has earned a lot of haters and fans online with her honest and open takes on Twitter and elsewhere. What can you say, she’s a supportive wife.

I will say, it feels like it has been a while since Brittany Mahomes riled up folks online quite like this. If you think back to the Bills and Bengals postgame drama, Eli Apple was on Twitter sending shots at Buffalo.

He got a lot of backlash for tweeting “Cancun on 3” with an emoji of two hands forming a heart. Some took it as a slight at Damar Hamlin. When Shaq Lawson fired back at him, Apple responded “enjoy Mexico wit the homes.”

Brittany Mahomes was quick to bring that up after the game, and send the Bengals off with a peace sign.

Cancun on 3✌🏼 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 30, 2023

I really can’t be mad at Brittany for wanting to troll a bit. Kansas City fans and players and the rest of the NFL world had to listen to all of that Bengals talk. From “Burrowhead” to mayoral declarations and a lot of pure C R I N G E – we endured a lot.

Call me crazy, but this time, it feels like she’s on the side of popular opinion, unless you’re a Cincy fan. Now, heading into the Super Bowl, I fully expect Brittany Mahomes and her brother-in-law Jackson to once again take on the role of villain.

Brittany Mahomes Called Cincy’s Mayor ‘WEAK’

When you start making proclamations and writing up official documents before the game is even played – things aren’t going to go well for you. We should have all seen heartbreak on the horizon for Cincinnati as soon as Mayor Pureval started with all the trash talk. Patrick Mahomes might be laying on a hurt ankle, but he’s still Patrick Mahomes. Don’t poke the bear and all that.

With some support from Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City online, Brittany called the move from Pureval “WEAK. & embarrassing.”

I have no dog in this fight, but I know how good it feels to troll a fanbase and then come out on the right side of it. All that matters is who won the game and for Brittany and the rest of Chiefs Nation, they have the W to back it up.