Brittany Matthews Posts Scathing Response to Jackson Mahomes Critics Amid Assault Allegations

Brittany Matthews (now Mahomes) is defending her brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes amid assault allegations. She’s calling a lot of his critics “ignorant” in a response to a social media question.

Someone asked Brittany the question, “How do you feel about the comments about your BIL?” To which she had this to say in a response.

“They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way,” she wrote. “Until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s— about him.

“So it’s best to just shut up.”

Jackson, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, faces accusations of shoving a teenage waiter and “forcibly kissing” the owner of a Kansas City restaurant.

The alleged incidents occurred in February. Jackson has not personally released a statement or addressed the accusations. Attorney Brandan Davies has spoken on his behalf. He denies any wrongdoing from the social media influencer.

“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses,” said Davies, per the New York Post.

“We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Jackson Mahomes Accused of Assault at Kansas City Restaurant

Police investigated Jackson following two separate alleged incidents that unfolded at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Kansas City.

The first alleged incident involved Jackson pushing a 19-year-old waiter at the restaurant. He then asked to speak with Aspen Vaughn — the restaurant’s owner — privately.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing,’” Vaughn said per the Kansas City Star. “And then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

Video of the alleged incident involving Jackson and Vaughn surfaced shortly after allegations went public. Footage appeared to show the social media influencer grabbing her “by the throat” and forcibly kissing her twice.

The alleged incident at the restaurant occurred on Feb. 25, two weeks after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII.