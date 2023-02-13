Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Are Already at Disneyland With Kids After Winning the Super Bowl

Fresh off being named Super Bowl LVII MVP after his team’s 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the famous words: “I’m going to Disneyland.”

It didn’t take long for the now two-time Super Bowl MVP to make his way to Disneyland, as he arrived in Anaheim Monday afternoon alongside his wife, Brittany, and their two kids, Sterling and Bronze.

Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XEGfkC6GHs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2023

Mahomes and his family led the parade down Main Street, U.S.A., with hundreds of Chiefs fans cheering them on. The Super Bowl celebration kicked off at 3:30 p.m. CT, a tradition which began in 1987 with then New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms.

“Before the cavalcade, Mahomes will spend the morning with family and friends experiencing some of the park’s most popular attractions, interacting with beloved Disney characters and generally having the time of his life at The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland said in a press release, via KMBC 9 News.

Patrick Mahomes has made it to Disneyland pic.twitter.com/NFmZOTqbQO — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 13, 2023

The photo of the four in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle is the first where Bronze’s face is visible. The couple’s first son and second child was born this past fall on Nov. 28.

Patrick Mahomes Adds to Legacy

Mahomes, 27, continued his rise to becoming one of the game’s all-time greats. In just five years as a starter in the NFL, Mahomes has two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVP’s, two regular season MVP’s and five consecutive 12-win-plus seasons. In the win over Philadelphia, Mahomes completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He added six carries for 44 yards playing through a high ankle sprain.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that Mahomes is chasing the status occupied by the recently-retired Tom Brady.

“He wants to be the greatest player ever,” Reid said, via ESPN. “And he does it humbly. He does the work. And then when it’s time for the players around him to raise their game, he helps them do that.”