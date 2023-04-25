Brock Purdy describes his favorite trash talk moment from rookie season

Brock Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft to starting quarterback in the NFC Championship Game pretty damn quick. The former Iowa State star learned plenty throughout his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers, including how trash talk works at the professional level.

Purdy recently joined the Travis and Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast to discuss his first year in the NFL. The quarterback opened up about one of his favorite trash-talking moments from the season.

“It was the playoff game this year [against] the Seahawks,” Purdy said. “I scrambled, I went left and I did a little stutter step, like a high-step. I got the first down, ran out of bounds. The Seahawks linebacker was cussing me out telling me, ‘Dude, you’re white. You can’t high-step me.’ Stuff like that.”

Seattle might’ve tried to get in Purdy’s head, but the rookie quarterback got the last laugh. He completed 18-of-30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, leading the 49ers to a 41-23 win.

Purdy said he doesn’t mind the trash talk from other players on the field.

“Honestly, I like [trash talk] in a sense where you’re doing something right,” he said. They’re talking trash for a reason, trying to get in your head because you’re balling or you’re doing something right. I sort of take it (and) I laugh at a lot of them. I think it’s funny.”

Brock Purdy explains draft process for “Mr. Irrelevant”

The NFL Draft has coined the term “Mr. Irrelevant” for the last player selected in the event each year. Last year, that “honor” went to Purdy.

What’s that process like for a player? Purdy opened up about his experience.

“I mean, I didn’t think I was going the first day or two,” Purdy said of his experience. “It was really day three. And, for me, it was like where am I gonna be at? I didn’t really care how I got there, I just wanted to get there and have an opportunity.

“Just waiting all day for a call. You know, the 49ers had called me before the 7th round and told me, we’ve got one more pick. And, so, I went on my phone and Googled it. Saw it was the last pick and I was like, ‘Oh, man. I’m about to be Mr. Irrelevant.”

Although it’s not the most endearing term, Purdy proved that anyone selected in the draft has a chance to make an impact immediately.