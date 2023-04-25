Brock Purdy explains what draft process is like for Mr. Irrelevant

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy recently explained what the NFL Draft process is like for Mr. Irrelevant during an appearance on New Heights, which is hosted by the Kelce brothers.

Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant in 2022, knows plenty about this. He also knows that when you’re the last player taken in the draft, you need to embrace every opportunity you have.

“I mean, I didn’t think I was going the first day or two,” Brock Purdy said of his experience. “It was really day three. And, for me, it was like where am I gonna be at? I didn’t really care how I got there, I just wanted to get there and have an opportunity.”

“Just waiting all day for a call. You know, the 49ers had called me before the 7th round and told me, we’ve got one more pick. And, so, I went on my phone and Googled it. Saw it was the last pick and I was like, ‘Oh, man. I’m about to be Mr. Irrelevant.”

Travis Kelce then asked if there is a community of Mr. Irrelevants out there that might reach out and support one another.

“I got a text from the one before me and I had Ryan Succop after the game, some Mr. Irrelevant love. So, it’s a thing.”

Brock Purdy explained to Jason Kelce that he doesn’t necessarily use being Mr. Irrelevant as motivation. Instead, he’s grateful for the opportunity.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, which will see tons of attention bestowed on first round picks, it’s important to remember that players at the end of the draft are also looking for their opportunity. For those, like Brock Purdy, who seize it, anything is possible.

Travis Kelce gave advice to NFL rookies

For rookies coming into the NFL, everything can be fast and difficult to adjust to. Veterans know this all too well. Now, Travis Kelce has some advice for those rookies.

“The biggest thing for me is taking advantage of your opportunities. If you’re blessed enough to get drafted. Take advantage of those opportunities and don’t feel accomplished just because you finally made it to the NFL,” Kelce said.

“I know it’s going to be a very accomplishing feeling, but there’s still a lot of work that you gotta do. You gotta mesh with your new teammates and everything like that. So the opportunities at hand, just make sure you take advantage of it.”