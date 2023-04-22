Brock Purdy Shares His ‘Welcome to the NFL’ Moment

Brock Purdy took the NFL by storm in 2023. Still, he had his moments where the league surprised him, even if you couldn’t tell by his play on the field.

Every rookie has their patented “Welcome to the NFL” moment at one point or another. While Purdy found success from the get-go, there certainly was a moment for him, as he explained.

The former Iowa State star was thrust into action when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4. Purdy played well in that game, passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-17 victory. However, that wasn’t when his moment happened.

According to Purdy, it came the next weekend. His first NFL start. Against none other than Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“So I played in that Miami game, but it really happened the next week against Tampa Bay, Tom Brady, and the Bucs,” explained Purdy. “It was literally the first play of the game. We had two plays on, so I’m going up to the line of scrimmage and I checked to a certain play—which was the wrong play.

“The safety came off the edge and just destroyed me. It was a hard hit. I think that was the moment. I was like, ‘Okay, this is my first start, and on the very first play of the game, I got killed,’ but I got up and learned from it and we ended up winning.”

More on Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Of course, Purdy went out and out-dueled one of the league’s legendary quarterbacks that fateful afternoon. The Niners won by a score of 35-7, and Purdy passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Luckily for Purdy, his rookie moment didn’t hurt him in the game, or in the long run. After being an afterthought at the 2022 NFL Draft, he’s now projected to lead San Francisco for years to come. Sounds a lot like Brady’s story in New England, ironically enough.

All in all, Purdy passed for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns to four interceptions over his rookie season. He then got the Niners all the way to the NFC Championship Game, but unfortunately was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was simply too much for his team to overcome.

Nevertheless, with a full offseason under his belt, Brock Purdy could be setting up for a special 2023. The 49ers have their guy, and he’s far from irrelevant.