The Denver Broncos have no intentions of trading former first-round wideout Jerry Jeudy, general manager George Paton said Thursday.

“I spoke at the owner’s meetings. We’re high, really high on Jerry,” Paton said, via NFL.com. “We don’t anticipate doing anything with Jerry. Jerry finished strong — the last five games, over 500 yards. He was one of the top receivers in the league. We like Jerry. He’s going to be here.”

Paton declined to answer if Denver would pick up Jeudy’s fifth-year option. NFL teams have until May 1 to exercise fifth-year options on 2020 first-round picks. Jeudy’s fifth-year option would be worth $13 million guaranteed in 2024. Jeudy, 23, led the Broncos with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. He was particularly effective down the stretch, catching 33 passes for 458 yards and three scores in the final five games of the regular season.

Sean Payton Addresses Trade Rumors Surrounding Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy has yet to record a 1,000-yard season in Denver, hampered by injuries in each of the last two seasons. Trade rumors have persisted involving Jeudy and fellow Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton, though Denver has continued to deny that both are on the market. First-year head coach Sean Payton said at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix last month that neither receiver will be moved. Payton, however, noted that Denver has received calls on both Jeudy and Sutton.

“I see and read just like everyone else does,” Payton told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “Then occasionally, when someone really crowds the plate, I throw a fastball right at their chin, and they back up, and they’re like, ‘Alright.’ And so I haven’t thrown any fastballs lately, but we’re not trading those two players.

“When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, George Paton’s job is to pick it up and say, ‘Hey. Tell you what, we’re not.’ And so, we’ve received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we’re in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with.”