The Denver Broncos plan to sign former Dallas Cowboys and XFL quarterback Ben DiNucci, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. He will have to pass a physical on Monday before the signing becomes official.

DiNucci gets the opportunity after participating in the Broncos minicamp this past weekend. He joins a quarterbacks room that includes Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano.

Most recently, DiNucci played for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. He led the league in passing yards (2,671) and ranked second in passing touchdowns (20), but also recorded a league-high 13 interceptions this past season. Seattle finished with a record of 7-3 and lost in the semifinals of the playoffs.

Prior to that, DiNucci was a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys in 2020 and remained on the team until 2021. He made one start as a rookie due to Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton both being out with injury. DiNucci finished that game 21-of-40 passing for 180 yards as Dallas lost to the Eagles.

The Cowboys later released DiNucci ahead of the 2022 season. However, based on his performance in the XFL, he’ll now get a second chance to show that he can make an impact in the NFL.

DiNucci will be one of 90 players on the Broncos roster this offseason. NFL teams must cut their roster down to 53 by Aug. 29, so the quarterback still has plenty to do to make the team. But this is certainly a step in the right direction for him.

DiNucci opens up on XFL opportunity

After finishing the XFL season in a semifinals loss, DiNucci told reporters he had the most fun he’s had in a decade.

“This is the most fun I’ve had playing ball in 10 years,” DiNucci said after falling 37-21 to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday.

The former Cowboys QB also shared a photo on Twitter in which he opened up on what the opportunity for a second chance with the Sea Dragons meant to him.

“Man. Where do I start?” DiNucci tweeted. “Second chances are hard to come by. Can’t say thank you enough. Seattle, you guys were incredible all year long. It was an honor. Football is fun. Playing again is fun. No reason not to smile. Onward & Upward.”

In his first go-around in the NFL, the 26-year-old out of James Madison had 23 completions on 43 attempts in the 2020 season. He appeared in three regular season games for Dallas, totaling 219 passing yards and taking seven sacks.