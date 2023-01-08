The new Denver Broncos owners recognized that the turf at Mile High Stadium was in a bad state. So although it’s the final game of a disappointing season, team CEO Greg Penner approved a $400,000 check.

So as the NFL regular season comes to a close, the final Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers will feature new grass. Since Denver is 4-12, this will be the final game for the Broncos. Fans are more than ready to close this season. But Penner also didn’t want any players, be they Broncos or Chargers, to face enhanced injury chances because of bad turf.

But $400,000 also is pocket change for the richest ownership group in the NFL. Rob Walton, the oldest son of the late Walmart founder Sam Walton, bought the team last summer. He’s the 17th richest person in the world.

It was no problem for the team to get rid of the old turf, with the Broncos tweeting “fresh field for our final game.” The team brought in new sod from Arizona. Workers rolled out the new turf, Wednesday. By Friday, they painted it. The field also will feature touches to honor Buffalo Bills safety Tamar Hamlin, who nearly died Monday night. Hamlin now is off life support and felt well enough Saturday to tweet his thanks to fans.

Fresh field for our final game. 👏



We’ve replaced the turf at @EmpowerField ahead of #LACvsDEN to ensure the best possible playing surface. pic.twitter.com/9Ka9Gs7fgN — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 7, 2023

Broncos Believe Bad Weather, Plus All Events Stadium Hosted Wore Out Turf

The team said that recent weather combined with all the events Mile High Stadium hosts made for a double whammy for Empower Field. There was too much wear and tear to the grass. The Broncos already had 22 players on injured reserve coming into the final weekend of the season.

“The field was simply not up to our standards,” Broncos president Damani Leech told NFL.com. “Our turf crew and stadium management had a window to install it, we took advantage of it and they got it done.”

The turf will be only for one Broncos game. That’s because the new owners are spending $100 million on a stadium refurbishment in time for the 2023 season. In a pre-Christmas announcement, the Broncos revealed they’d be spending that much to revamp videoboards, the stadium’s premium hospitality areas, technology, elevators, concessions and team store. An upgraded wifi system comes in 2024.

The new videoboards represent the gaudiest expenditure. The Broncos will enlarge the board above the south stands by 70 percent. That should give Denver the fourth biggest video board in an NFL stadium. And as workers prep for the new upgrades, team owners also are looking for a new head coach to replace Nathaniel Hackett.

So see, $400,000 on some turf for one game doesn’t seem like that big of a deal in comparison to all the other items.