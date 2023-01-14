Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Apologizes To Browns Teammate Myles Garrett for Inflammatory Comments

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney issued a public apology Friday to teammate Myles Garrett for inflammatory comments he made about Garrett last week.

Clowney claimed in a statement sent to Adam Schefter of ESPN that his words were “taken out of context” and “completely misrepresented.”

Browns’ DE Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett for his comments last week and issued this statement: pic.twitter.com/QTJYO2HK8L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2023

“As a son and a parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family,” Clowney wrote. “My words in the locker room were not only taken out of context, but completely misrepresented. As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize. I will continue to learn and to grow as I move forward.”

According to Cleveland.com, Clowney, 29, was sent home ahead of last Friday’s practice after saying he was “95% sure” he wouldn’t be re-signing with the Browns due to the organization favoring Garrett over him. Clowney did not play in Cleveland’s 28-14 Week 18 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I don’t even think [Garrett] notices… ain’t trying to say it’s him,” Clowney said. “I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault, and it’s B.S., and I don’t have time for it. … [The Browns have] got their own guys, and I ain’t one of them, so it’s time for me to get my exit slip.”

Garrett, 27, later addressed Clowney’s comments, saying he wishes his pass rush partner handled the situation differently.

“I knew he was frustrated. We’ve all been frustrated; we’re not winning,” Garrett said. “I wish we could’ve talked about this man-to-man. … I wish he would have handled it a little bit differently.”

Jadeveon Clowney Struggles in 2nd Season with Browns

It’s been a disappointing second season for Clowney with the Browns. Coming off a nine-sack campaign in 2021, Clowney recorded just two this season. He missed four games with ankle and concussion injuries.

Garrett, meanwhile, finished with 16 sacks, tied for second-most in the NFL. He has racked up double-digit plus sacks in five of his six seasons in the league.