Browns Reportedly Cut Ties with Bernie Kosar for $19,000 Browns-Steelers Bet

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly cut ties with former quarterback and radio personality Bernie Kosar. The reason? He placed a sizable bet on Sunday’s Browns-Steelers game, which concluded the regular season.

Kosar was pulled from the team’s pre-game radio broadcast after the team learned that he placed a $19,000 bet on the game. Cleveland.com reported on the situation on Sunday.

Kosar talked about the wager during his radio show earlier in the week, saying he planned to donate the winnings to charity.

In his playing days, Kosar wore No. 19 for the Browns.

After getting pulled from the broadcast, Kosar tweeted, “I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed. I will not be doing todays radio program. I am shocked & disappointed.”

The NFL prohibits team personnel from betting on games. It’s not clear at this time if the NFL plans to take any action against the Browns.

Kosar spent 12 seasons in the NFL, playing with the Browns for nine. He also suited up for the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins.

Bernie’s Bet Doesn’t Hit

While Bernie Kosar’s big bet might’ve been well-intentioned, it cost him his job with the Browns. It also cost him $19,000.

Pittsburgh defeated Cleveland 28-14 in the regular season finale. The Browns ended the year with a 7-10 record.

On the other sideline, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin kept an impressive streak alive. With Pittsburgh finishing the year 9-8, he’s still never registered a sub-.500 record in 16 seasons at the helm.

The Steelers entered Sunday with hopes of still reaching the playoffs. They took care of Cleveland and got the necessary help from Buffalo, with the Bills taking down the Patriots.

However, the Dolphins defeated the Jets 9-6 to secure the final spot in the AFC. So, while Tomlin’s 9-8 record can be celebrated — especially after a 3-7 start — it was still a somewhat disappointing day in Pittsburgh.