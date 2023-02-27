Bruce Arians Blames Tom Brady’s Divorce for Some of Buccaneers Struggles in 2022

There’s no question Tom Brady endured a difficult season in 2022. In what turned out to be his final year in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went through a public divorce with Gisele Bundchen. Former head coach and team executive Bruce Arians believes it affected the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

Brady and Bundchen divorced after nine years of marriage. The separation occurred during the 2022 NFL season, meaning the quarterback had a lot to deal with outside of football.

Recently, Arians said that he believes the off-field situation involving Brady impacted his play.

“The injuries to our leaders was really, really hard,” Arians said, per FOX News. “Tom wasn’t himself, you know, with all the things that were going on. And I got to give him all the credit in the world for battling through what he went through last year for his teammates. I think the world of him, but it wasn’t the real Tom Brady out there.”

Brady and the Buccaneers finished the regular season with an 8-9 record. Because the NFC South was so bad, though, Tampa Bay still reached the postseason.

The Dallas Cowboys sent Brady into retirement, posting a 31-14 victory in the NFC Wild Card Round.

On Feb. 1, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, saying this time it was “for good.” He briefly stepped away following the 2021 season, only to announce a return 40 days later.

Does Bruce Arians Believe Tom Brady is Done?

Even though Tom Brady posted an emotional retirement video in early February, some are skeptical about his announcement. After all, he’s already returned to the game once before.

So is this the real deal? Will Brady stay retired and make the move to the broadcast booth in 2023? Bruce Arians, who coached Brady for two seasons, believes it is.

“I definitely think so,” Arians said. “He’s spent a lot of time with his kids and just heading to the next chapter. He’s got so many things going on, you know. He’s one busy dude.”

Brady has solidified his place in NFL history. He appeared in 10 Super Bowls, winning seven rings. He was a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, won five Super Bowl MVP awards and was the NFL MVP three times.

If Brady is truly done, his next stop will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.