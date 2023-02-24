Bruce Arians Is ‘Very Comfortable’ With Tom Brady’s Replacement Quarterback on the Bucs

Bruce Arians is giving a big thumbs up to the newest Tampa Bay starting quarterback, the guy tasked with replacing Tom Brady.

You’ve probably heard the news that Kyle Trask, who grew up in Texas and dazzled as a Florida Gator, will be QB1 for the Bucs. Brady retired on Feb. 1, leaving a vast hole in the depth chart.

“I think they are in good hands with Kyle Trask,” Bruce Arians said during his appearance, Thursday, on The Rich Eisen Show.

Arians currently is the Bucs senior football consultant. But back when he was the head coach, he helped sign Brady in 2020. And together, they led Tampa to a Super Bowl win in February 2021. Arians retired as head coach after the 2021 season.

His long-time coaching career included many stops in the college and NFL ranks. He scouted a ton of quarterbacks. So he knows what he’s talking about in his Trask evaluation.

“I love Kyle,” Bruce Arians said. “He’s been there two years now. Saw Tom [Brady] work, how to get there. Blaine Gabbert was a great mentor for him.”

The Bucs selected Trask with their second-round pick of the 2021 NFL draft. Trask grew up in Manvel on the Texas coast. He didn’t start a game at quarterback after his freshman season. But it wasn’t because he couldn’t play. Rather, Trask found himself behind D’Eriq King on the depth chart. King started at both Houston and Miami. Meanwhile, Trask signed with the Gators. By 2020, he was a Heisman finalist and owner of several Gators passing records.

But Bruce Arians said the Bucs still need to explore all options. It’s not going to be Brady. The 45-year-old still is under contract with Tampa. But his deal expires next month. So even if Brady changed his mind, he’s not looking at the Bucs.

No doubt, 2023 is going to be a transition year. So maybe Tampa checks out the free-agent quarterbacks or weighs drafting a quarterback. It’s still early in the evaluation process. But there’s some speculation that the Bucs may look at using their first-round pick (19th overall) to select another Gator QB, Anthony Richardson.

Trask has appeared in only one game in two years. And that was in the 2022 regular-season finale, when Brady was taking a breather. He completed only three of his nine pass attempts.

“Just like three years ago, you’ve got to search what’s behind door number two,” Bruce Arians said. “Three years ago we never would’ve guessed Tom Brady was behind door number two. You do all your research and homework and decide what is best for you. But right now I’m very comfortable that Kyle’s our guy.”