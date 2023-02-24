Bruce Arians Says Tom Brady ‘Wasn’t Himself’ During His Final Season

Unless something changes, Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback who ever played, ended his career with an incomplete pass. Then he watched another QB kneel in a victory formation at Brady’s home stadium.

Game over. Career over. But Bruce Arians, Tom Brady’s former coach with the Bucs, probably wasn’t all that surprised. The two won a Super Bowl together after the 2020 season. But Arians, who still works as a Bucs consultant, said that in 2022, the quarterback didn’t play like the same guy everyone knew.

“Tom wasn’t himself, you know, with all the things that were going on,” Arians told Rich Eisen this week. “And I got to give him all the credit in the world for battling through what he went through last year for his teammates. I think the world of him but it wasn’t the real Tom Brady out there.”

Hmm. Sounds like Eminem’s working title for a new football rap. May we have your attention please. Will the real Tom Brady please stand up. Brady wasn’t himself because his personal life was crashing around him. His marriage to super model Gisele Bundchen was over by mid-season. The divorce filing became public in late October. As Sports Illustrated pointed out, Brady took 11 days off during preseason training camp for a family vacation.

Meanwhile, Brady lost about 15 pounds. The stress of seeing his marriage disintegrate compounded by losing on the field probably created a ton of nasty anxiety.

The quarterback announced his retirement, Feb. 1, by dropping a video on his social media accounts. He’s arranged for his new TV job to start in 2024. And he’s getting into some new deals for himself. On Thursday, he reupped his deal to do a third season of his Let’s Go podcast. Former Cardinal great Larry Fitzgerald is a co-host and it’s moderated by broadcaster Jim Gray.

Gisele, his ex, is reviving her career. She’s on the buzzy cover of Vogue Italia wearing a red gown with matching, slicked back red hair. Because she headed to Brazil for the end of Carnival, Brady took the kids for a ski vacation. He’s posting cool-Dad photos to his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, there is at least some chatter that says Tom Brady will end his retirement and perhaps sign with San Francisco. The 49ers need to patch in a quarterback for a Super Bowl run. And Brady grew up a San Fran fan.

But his old coach doesn’t see the quarterback changing his mind about the NFL. He’ll talk about it, but won’t play it again.

“I definitely think so,” Arians said. “He’ll spend a lot of time with his kids and just head into the next chapter. He’s got so many things going on, he is one busy dude.”