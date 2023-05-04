Baker Mayfield has picked up quite a crowd of critics over his five years in the NFL. However, Bruce Arians doesn’t appear to be a part of that group based on what he recently said about the Tampa Bay QB.

Arians expressed a lot of respect for Mayfield while speaking at the Arians Family Foundation gala. He went as far to say that, based on the quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class, he would have had him rated higher than all of them based on his evaluation of him back in 2018.

“I can honestly say out of these four? I had Baker rated higher,” said Arians. “That’s an honest opinion – coming out (of Oklahoma).”

“That’s not chopped liver. He had a tough time playing hurt and things didn’t work in Cleveland. (But) that happens to a lot of guys,” Arians explained. “Timmy Couch was no bust. Timmy Couch got broken the hell up in Cleveland. I coached him. Helluva player.”

What about Mayfield would make Arians utter something like this? ‘Moxie’ says Arians. He likes a lot of what he has shown as a pro, especially his confidence at his size.

“When I was with CBS, I was fortunate enough to do three of his games. Sitting down with him, watching him on Friday practices – because they used to have a lot of two-minute drills in Cleveland and the D (defense) got after their ass on Friday,” Arians continued. “I said, ‘I love this kid.'”

“I love (Mayfield’s) moxie…He was super accurate coming out,” said Arians. “You never had to worry about his (6-foot-1) height because his line was 6-foot-7, 6-foot-5, 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6, etc. That never was a problem.”

Things haven’t been all bad for Baker Mayfield since being the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. He has thrown for over 16,000 passing yards and 102 touchdowns with the Browns, Panthers, and Rams. However, his record of 31-38 and 87 career turnovers haven’t made his half-decade in the NFL, specifically his last two years, very positive.

Still, this is a major statement considering what Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, or Will Levis could end up being as pros. As for Mayfield, he’ll just have to hope he can do enough to earn the QB1 spot for the Buccaneers over Kyle Trask this fall.