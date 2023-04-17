Bryce Young knows his worth, and apparently he knows when he’s getting drafted later this month.

The former Alabama star has been the consensus first-overall pick of a solid quarterback group for April’s 2023 NFL Draft. While some believe Young’s size is a deterrent, it’s evident it’s a non-issue for the teams with the premium selections.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Young won’t even meet with any other franchises after visiting the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, who hold the first two picks respectively.

Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the #Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall.



Young also visited the #Texans, who draft No. 2. pic.twitter.com/3Pg53t15ce — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

As Pelissero stated, many within the league believe Young will be the next leader of the Panthers. However, if Carolina shocks the world and picks a different quarterback, the former Alabama star won’t be saddened, as the Texans are waiting in the wings at No. 2 to bring him to Houston.

So as it stands, it looks like Bryce Young won’t have to wait long to hear his name called in Kansas City. His NFL career is just beginning, and his potential is jumping off the charts.

More on Bryce Young, 2023 NFL Draft

During his time at Alabama, Bryce Young proved to be one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football. He won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and threw for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions in 31 games.

The only real critique of Young has been his aforementioned size, which has led to concerns about his durability at the NFL level.

One NFL legend, Peyton Manning, loves Bryce Young. He even recently compared Young to one of the best players in the game today — Joe Burrow.

“Talking to real scouts, Burrow is the guy that comes to mind. Because of the sixth sense in the pocket. The decision making, processing information quickly, and I’m not saying Bryce is going to have that same success as Joe right away, but I think the instincts that Joe has, that Bryce has. The ability to beat the coverage keeps a lot of plays alive. I love [this play] knowing he’s about to get hammered,” Manning said.

“Throws one right in there. Joe’s not afraid to hold that ball to the last minute until somebody comes open. Nice touch there. Yeah, I mean, recognition, processing instincts. You see a little bit of Joe Burrow in Bryce Young.”

Outsider’s Dan Morrison contributed to this article.