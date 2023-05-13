Bryce Young impresses on first day, wanted to ‘set tone’ for Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young had “complete command,” of the Carolina Panthers‘ offense during the first day of rookie minicamp. That was after he arrived at the team facility early to get some extra work in.

“I don’t want to overdo it on the first day. But he did every little thing right,” Panthers head coach Frank Reich said, via AP. “The little throws out in the flat, the little bubble screen stuff, the deep over (the top) throws, throws in the flat. … He just threw it with accuracy, saw (the field) well. He knew where guys were supposed to be.”

It’s no surprise that Carolina’s No. 1 overall pick is off to a great start given his stellar career at Alabama. Under Nick Saban, not only did Young win a Heisman Trophy, but he also threw for exactly 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns during two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback.

Setting the standard for success as a quarterback position at the college level, the pressure of Young being the top draft choice and the Panthers’ future franchise quarterback hasn’t been too overwhelming.

“I wanted to set the tone,” Young said of his first day at practice. “I was just here trying to get stuff down like we all were. We’ve talked about it a lot as a team, being prepared. In this rookie minicamp, we’ve talked about the themes of the team. One of them is making sure we’re prepared.”

Bryce Young “looked the part,” in first practice

Frank Reich continued to rave about Young after the Panthers’ first minicamp practice and for good reason. Many expect Young to be the day-one starter in Carolina. A strong camp from him this summer might be all his head coach needs to see before throwing him into the wolves.

“Bryce made a great impression,” Reich said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, mentally and physically, [he] looked the part in every way. Threw the ball exceedingly well. You could tell he was in a good space mentally. Really had a firm grasp on everything we asked.”

Not only is Young impressing Reich with his play on the field, he’s also developing chemistry with his new teammates. Particularly former Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo. He said it’s “a blessing,” to be on the same team as Young and that together, they make each other better.

Young called day one huge for himself, and that he’s committed to stacking strong performances leading into summer ball.