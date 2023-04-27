Bryce Young is already making headlines hours before the 2023 NFL Draft is slated to begin.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback’s widely expected to be the first overall selection. Prior, he inked a deal with Jordan Brand.

Young is joining the Jumpman team as he takes his talents to the next level on Thursday.

Bryce Young has officially signed with Jordan Brand. Welcome to the @Jumpman23 family! pic.twitter.com/V6J7eUarQ6 — Adam Beard (@ABeezy_15) April 27, 2023

The Jumpman logo already looks great adorning Young’s merchandise. His swagger on and off the field make him a perfect young star for the brand, and the rewards will certainly be plentiful if he lives up to his billing.

It’s likely a dream come true for Young, and it could only be the beginning. Jordan started his day, but the 2023 NFL Draft will finish it, when we finally find out where Young will land.

Continuing, Young ended his time at Alabama as the greatest quarterback to ever come out of the program. He finished his career in Tuscaloosa throwing for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns — and is fully expected to dominate at the same level in the NFL.

During his first year of starting experience during the 2021 season, he did not disappoint. That season, Young completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts, throwing for 4,872 yards with 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Young’s dominant 2021 season led to him winning the Heisman Trophy in a landslide with 684 first-place votes.

Concerns about his size have been discussed over the process. Still, it ultimately seems as though the Carolina Panthers, who have the first overall selection, have waived off that conversation and betting odds say they are looking to make him their next franchise quarterback.

Rumors have circulated as of late, which have seen former Kentucky QB Will Levis‘ odds to be drafted No. 1 overall jump from +4000 all the way to as high as +400. Still, Young sits at -1000, per Vegas Insider — far and away the heavy favorite to be the Carolina Panthers’ draft choice.

If not No. 1, he won’t fall much farther. The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will be held at the plaza just outside of Union Station. The first round of the NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

Outsider’s Barkley Truax contributed to this article.