Bryce Young still was glowing in the moment Friday morning as he talked about his distinction as the top pick of the NFL Draft. No matter what happens in his professional career, no one can rub out this piece of football history.

The new Carolina Panthers quarterback appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America Friday morning, with Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan doing the exclusive interview. Given the early hour, Bryce Young was low key, wearing a brown hoodie from a Nike line he just endorsed.

What was it like to hear his name called? “It was surreal,” Young told Strahan.

EXCLUSIVE: “It’s a moment I’ll never forget.” @michaelstrahan talks to top @NFL draft pick Bryce Young after he was picked No. 1 by the @Panthers. pic.twitter.com/oo2uR9DUUD — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 28, 2023

Panthers were unanimous in their choice of Bryce Young

The Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the top pick. But Carolina management kept their draft cards close to the vest as they considered four quarterbacks for the top choice. After some initial chatter about CJ Stroud, most NFL analysts linked Bryce Young to Carolina. But the Panthers didn’t reveal their pick, even to Young, until moments before commissioner Roger Goodell announced it on stage, Thursday.

“It’s just something you dream of,” Young said on GMA. “For that to come to fruition was amazing. I was super blessed to have my parents there and my family around me, to share that moment with them. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

Bryce Young poses with Roger Goodell to signify he was the top choice of the 2023 NFL Draft. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

But did it matter whether he was No. 1?

“For me, where ever it was, just me being No. 1 wasn’t what I was focused on,” he said. “I wanted it to be the right fit, big picture, things like that is my life. I felt like that’s not up to me. … God leaves those things. I knew I was going to end up where ever He wanted me to be. For me to be able to be a Carolina Panther now is surreal. I couldn’t ask for a better situation.”

Young wore same suit for draft party as Travis Kelce did on SNL

But where ever he was slotted, Bryce Young knew at some point in the first round that he needed to look the part of sensational rookie quarterback. He picked out a mauve, Christian Dior suit for the occasion. And there’s a reason it looked so familiar. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce wore the same look when he hosted Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Panthers hosted a huge draft party at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to celebrate their selection. New coach Frank Reich told reporters that the choice of Young was unanimous with everyone sitting in the Panthers War Room.

Carolina owner David Tepper immediately upped expectations as he shouted to the crowd at the stadium. “Super Bowls. Super Bowls.”

In his press conference, Tepper said why he linked the choice of Bryce Young to the Super Bowl, the NFL’s most-coveted victory.

“When we went through the process with these quarterbacks, we asked ourselves, ‘Which one of these guys will be a guy that can take us?'” Tepper said. “Not to talk about all the different guys, but we thought this guy had the highest probability of winning Super Bowls.”