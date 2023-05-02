We know Bryce Young will have at least one area of his game enjoy a smooth transition into the NFL. That’s his uniform number.

Young, the Carolina Panthers‘ new quarterback and top pick of the NFL Draft, will wear No. 9, just like he did at Alabama. And he has an SEC quarterback and new teammate to thank for the number change.

Current Panthers quarterback Matt Corral has agreed to vacate No. 9 and switch to 2. The former Ole Miss star already had requested the move to No. 2, putting in the ask before the draft even started. Corral wore No. 2 at Ole Miss and in high school.

Bryce Young to wear No. 9 https://t.co/peXncPBVht — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 2, 2023

Coincidentally, the No. 2 jersey came open when Carolina traded receiver DJ Moore to the Bears as part of the deal for the top pick of the draft.

And speaking of Corral, he had an interesting reaction to the Panthers selecting Bryce Young. Corral is headed into his second season at Carolina. However, he hasn’t played a regular-season down for the Panthers. Corral suffered a season-ending foot injury during preseason last August.

After Carolina opted for Bryce Young, Corral posted on Instagram that night:

“Then the father said: ‘I wanted to let you know that you are not worth anything if you are not in the right place. If you are not appreciated, do not be angry.

“’That means you are in the wrong place. Don’t stay in a place where no one sees your value.’”

The Panthers made Bryce Young the toast of the first round last Thursday night. Then Young flew to his new home Friday so that the Carolina brass could show off their newest player to the delighted home fans. The Panthers traded with Chicago for the top pick of this year’s draft and almost immediately locked in on Young.

And, in hindsight, it was a unique pick for the Panthers. It was only the third time in franchise history that Carolina used a first-round choice for a quarterback. The Panthers also did so in 1995 with Kerry Collins (fifth overall) and Cam Newton. He was the top pick of the 2011 draft.

If you’re curious, the Panthers assigned jersey numbers to the rest of the rookie draft class. Jonathan Mingo is No. 15, while DJ Johnson will sport No. 52. Chandler Zavala will wear No. 62 and Jammie Robinson now is No. 22.

The rookies should soon start signing their contracts. Sportrac estimates that Bryce Young, as the No. 1 pick, probably will sign a deal worth a total of $41,217,000 in total value, which includes a signing bonus of $26,976,000.