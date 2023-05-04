Buccaneers coach sounds off on contract difficulties with Devin White

The future of Devin White remains up in the air after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker requested a trade from the organization last month.

Tampa Bay picked up the fifth-year option on the 2019 No. 5 overall pick, who is set to earn $11.706 million in 2023. White, however, wants to be a $100 million linebacker. And though general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles have maintained there are no plans to move White, they also haven’t been willing at this point to give into White’s contract demands.

Buccaneers pass game coordinator and inside linebackers coach (and co-defensive coordinator) Larry Foote described White’s contract dispute as “champagne problems.”

“Like I told him, he’s getting paid $11 million this year — those are champagne problems,” Foote said Wednesday, via Pewter Report. “I get it on both sides. He’s played a lot of ball, does he need to be here in the spring? We would love him to be here, but it’s not going to hurt him from the standpoint of playing.

“I want him here and I’m quite sure that’s going to get worked out. But I understand both sides. It’s part of the business that nobody likes, but it is what it is.”

Buccaneers have no timetable for Devin White’s return to the facility

Foote said he’s unsure of when White will return to the team’s facility. He went on to say the situation comes down to money, and is nothing personal between the 25-year-old and the Buccaneers.

“It’s money. You look at now, the guaranteed money. He wants his money now,” Foote said. “But he’s got to understand, the organization, they’re preparing for next year. So, we’ve got to meet somewhere in the middle, however it’s going to play out. But we picked up his fifth-year option and I’ve seen across [the league] yesterday, a lot of players, they don’t get that option. But it’s money, and I understand that. Like I said, he’s not the first and he’s not gonna be the last. And that’s part of the game.”

White is entering his fifth season in the NFL. He became a household name during the 2020 postseason, in which he helped lead the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history. White recorded two interceptions in three games, one coming off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV. In 62 regular season games, White has compiled 483 tackles (315 solo), 20.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and one interception. He earned a Pro Bowl appearance in 2021.

Devin White coming off down season

The 2022 campaign was a step back, however, and resulted in White getting called out in public by Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp after the team’s Week 8 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. In addition, White earned sub-50 Pro Football Focus grades in six games last year. He was sub-60 in seven more games.

Foote admitted there’s many things White can improve on moving forward.

“Everything, just get better. Pre-snap stuff, zone coverage, even blitzing better, attacking the run,” Foote said. “And obviously, you want to look at any explosive plays that you gave up and we want to minimize that. And just little things, new ideas that we’re putting in. I’m getting him up to scheme, some of the new stuff that we’re implementing.

“Every year, you’ve got to be better than the next year. This league demands it. So far, during his short career, he’s been evolving.”