Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles makes definitive statement on Devin White trade

Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White requested a trade earlier this month. But the head coach isn’t listening to him.

Todd Bowles said Monday night that he has no intention of dealing White, the team’s first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. The linebacker was trying to force the issue as a negotiating ploy. So far, the Bucs aren’t adhering to his trade request.

“We’ve got him for another year,” Bowles said at the Bruce Arians Family Foundation Gala. “We discussed it. We’re not trading him, and we’ll go from there. It’s the offseason right now, and nothing counts. We expect him to be there when the season starts.”

Devin White gets in the face of Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in a game last October. Bucs coach Todd Bowles said he’s not trading the linebacker. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Devin White is set to earn $11.706 million this season. But he wants a contract extension before then. He’d like to make between $18 and $20 million this year.

It all remains to be seen whether White will participate in any sort of off-season activities, including mini camp or training camp this summer. The Bucs can fine him for every day he no shows.

“That’d be up to him,” Bowles said when asked if he expected to see Devin White. “We’ll just coach the guys we have there. We have a good crowd in right now. We are happy with everyone who has come in and participated.”

All this trade talk started a month ago, when Devin White started making some odd posts, sharing them on his Instagram stories. He mainly thanked the Bucs fans, writing “4 year[s] went by fast” and “thank ya.” The post also featured the Bucs pirate flag with a peace sign emoji. He then shared, “God isn’t asking you to figure it out. He’s asking you to trust that he already has.”

And that’s not all. Devin White then tried to clarify, saying “Reflecting on how fast my first four years went by, def a thanks to Bucs fans ‘good & mean ones lol’ The upside is scary.”

It does sound like he was saying good bye to everyone who’s supported him since the Bucs selected him with the fifth pick of the 2019 draft.

As ESPN reported, the Bucs don’t have a lot of spare money to give to players. After all, they’re still feeling the financial sting of paying Tom Brady. The team had been $55 million above the cap, primarily because of Brady’s $35 million. The Bucs cut several players, including offensive left tackle Donovan Smith, running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Cam Brate and kicker Ryan Succop.