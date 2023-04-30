Buccaneers, Guardians trade Twitter barbs after Tampa uses wrong Jose Ramirez photo

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a splash in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting linebacker Jose Ramirez.

Apparently, however, Tampa Bay’s Twitter admin wasn’t too familiar with the Eastern Michigan product. Soon after making the pick, the Buccaneers posted a graphic featuring Ramirez. The problem? Tampa Bay posted a photo not of the Ramirez whom they just drafted, but rather the Ramírez who plays third base for the Cleveland Guardians and is one of the biggest stars in MLB.

The error prompted a clever response from Cleveland’ social media team.

“No, give him back, @Buccaneers,” the Guardians’ Twitter wrote.

Tampa Bay clapped back with a short, yet effective response.

“Multi-sport athlete,” the Buccaneers’ Twitter wrote.

Ramirez, a three-year starter at Eastern Michigan, established himself as one of the finest pass rushers in the nation in 2022. He recorded a career-high 12.0 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss, earning MAC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He joins a group of pass rushers in Tampa Bay which includes Shaquill Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson, YaYa Diaby (2023 third-round pick out of Louisville) and Cam Gill.

Buccaneers go heavy on pass rushers in 2023 NFL Draft

Having taken former Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey with the 19th overall pick, Diaby in the third and Ramirez in the sixth, the Buccaneers continued their offseason emphasis of adding more speed to their pass rushing corps.

“In my career, it’s been proven that if you can affect quarterbacks – however you do it – at a high level, you’ve got a chance,” Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek said Saturday. “I’m fortunate enough to have won two Super Bowls in my career. And both times [were] because we couldn’t stop hitting quarterbacks in the playoffs. We were relentless after them. You go back and watch the Denver playoff games, Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware could not be stopped. Malik Jackson could not be stopped. You go back to what we did a couple years ago, I think people know what happened.

“Again, we weren’t going to force it, but YaYa fell to us and we were excited about it and to add another one that has been productive – the MAC is a quality football conference, they play good football there and [Ramirez] won defensive player of the year and was around the quarterback all the time. The more you can affect those great quarterbacks, the better. It’s easier to affect the quarterback than it is for our guys to cover forever.”