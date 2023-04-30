Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter dies in tragic accident

Arrayah Barrett, the 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, drowned in the family’s swimming pool on Sunday morning. The Tampa Bay Times reported the tragic news.

Police in Tampa responded to a call regarding a child who fell into a pool on Sunday morning. Arrayah was transported to a nearby hospital following the incident. Despite taking life-saving measures, the child passed away at the hospital.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement on Sunday after learning of the devastating news.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the team said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. At this time, it is believed to be a purely tragic and accidental incident.

Arrayah was Shaquil’s youngest of four children.

NFL world sends condolences to Shaquil Barrett and family

Many from around the NFL offered their thoughts, prayers and condolences for Barrett and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Several posted heartfelt messages on social media in response to Tampa Bay’s statement.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Barrett family,” the Seattle Seahawks said. The San Francisco 49ers also responded saying, “Sending our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences to the Barrett family.”

ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates said, “Thinking of the Barrett family during this heartbreaking time.” Another Twitter user added, “That’s just heartbreaking. Sending so much love their way.”

Barrett, 30, entered the league in 2014. He played for the Denver Broncos from his rookie season through 2018. He has been a member of the Buccaneers since the 2019 season.