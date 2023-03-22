Buccaneers Offensive Line Catches a Stray From Gisele Bündchen Discussing Tom Brady’s Final Game

As public divorces go, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s split was amicable and devoid of specifics of spectacle. It happened as Brady prepared for what ended up being his final NFL season.

Even though they had split, Bündchen continued to cheer for Brady right up until he lost in the playoffs to the Dallas Cowboys. She said as much in a Vanity Fair interview where she threw some of her exes teammates under the bus.

“It was tough, but you know what? Let’s just be honest. It’s a team sport and you can’t play alone,” Bündchen said. “I think he did great under the circumstances that he had. I mean, he had no offensive line.”

It was among the worst performances in Brady’s storied career. He completed 53% of his passes, threw an interception and was sacked twice as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost, 31-14.

So it seems that Bündchen and Brady aren’t rooting for each others downfall. But did the Buccaneers banged-up offensive line deserve to catch that stray?

With Ali Marpet retiring just before the season and Ryan Jensen missing a majority of the season on injured reserve, along with serious regression from Donovan Smith, Bündchen was right that the offensive line play suffered. Still, unexpected fire for the Buccaneers offensive line from their former quarterback’s ex.

Bündchen shared some more details about her split with Brady

In the same interview, Bündchen was adamant that the reversal Brady did on retirement in 2022 wasn’t the root cause of their split. It certainly factored in, but the insinuation that it cause the two to divorce is wrong, according to Bündchen.

“Wow, people really made it about that,” she said. “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle.”

And keeping up with the ongoing post-divorce lives of Brady and Bündchen some more, the former quarterback has apparently put the kibosh on jokes about it for his upcoming Netflix roast.

This bit of information is coming from RadarOnline.

One source told the outlet: “Tom is fine being the butt of jokes. Say whatever you want about him — but not about his family! It’s the one rule that’s non-negotiable.”

The Tom Brady Netflix special has been percolating for at least a year. Brady even issued a statement about it last spring. The roast is supposed to happen sometime this year.

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch… ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined.’” Brady said last year when announcing his part in the new Netflix series.