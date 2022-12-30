Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert Assists in Helicopter Crash Rescue While on His Jetski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert might be Tom Brady’s backup on the football field, but he’s the star of this story. What started out as a nice little Thursday afternoon cruise on a jetski escalated into a full-on action movie with the former Mizzou Tiger starring as the hero. Gabbert and his 2 brothers were ripping some jetskis out near the Davis Islands Yacht Club in Tampa, Florida when they noticed a helicopter crash into the water. Always ready at a moment’s notice like a strong QB2 should be, Gabbert sprung into action.

Aboard the chopper was a pilot, and a family of three, 28-year-old Hunter Hupp, and his parents 59-year-old Lisa and 62-year-old Wes. The flight crashed at roughly 5 pm. Luckily, Blaine Gabbert heard the helicopter go down and was in a position to help out. All 4 passengers on the helicopter survived the scary crash without any injuries.

The situation could have been much worse, but Hunter Hupp said that having the jetskis in the area helped prevent panic about treading water or getting the attention of someone to help. The Tampa Police Department also deployed a rescue boat to the scene within 5 minutes of the crash.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert Helps Out After Helicopter Crash

“I vaguely remember hearing a faint noise, so we turned around and left the yacht club…,” said Gabbert. “It almost looked like a crew boat in the water that had broken up into about four pieces. I vaguely remember seeing two yellow life jackets… They looked like they were in duress. We raced over there.”

Hunter Hupp also spoke about the incident with Fox News. “They slowly brought us back to the shore, a sandy beach near the yacht club, and hung out for a while, were really nice.”

“We exchanged pleasantries upon reaching the flat ground. They were really an asset in helping us out because we were the only ones out there for a while. It was a handshake and a hug and ‘Thank you so much.’ They went out for a nice afternoon ride and just happened to come upon a stranded helicopter family,” he said.

Blaine Gabbert also spoke with local law enforcement during a press conference on Friday as well, but he was too humble to accept being called a hero. He did, however, receive a ceremonial “unit coin” from the Tampa Police Department. He was also named an “honorary member” of the department by the interim police chief, Lee Bercaw.

“It was just a pretty crappy situation that turned good in the end,” Gabbert said. “I was just right place, right time … the credit really goes out to Tampa PD, fire department, sheriff’s department because they were there within five seconds. It was pretty remarkable. It wasn’t me, just my brothers and I out having fun.”