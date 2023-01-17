Buccaneers WR Russell Gage Carted Off Field After Scary Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of his team’s 31-14 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card game Monday.

Gage’s injury occurred with 2:55 remaining after he slipped on a pass intended for him. Gage awkwardly hit the ground before taking a hit to the back of the neck from Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Gage was taken to hospital. He has been diagnosed with a concussion and is under further evaluation.

Russell Gage Jr injury on the field as Tom Brady looks on, hope he’s alright pic.twitter.com/by8C6uGE2T — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) January 17, 2023

The entire Buccaneers bench surrounded Gage as the medical team immobilized and carted him off the field. Gage recorded a pair of receptions for 10 yards before the injury.

Gage, 26, inked a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buccaneers this past offseason. He suited up in 13 games, hauling in 51 receptions for 426 and five touchdowns.

Buccaneers Fall to Cowboys in NFC Wild Card Game

Tampa Bay’s season came to an end Monday night with what ended up being quarterback Tom Brady’s second-most lopsided playoff loss of his 23-year career. In addition, it’s his first-ever loss in eight games against the Cowboys.

Brady, 45, who led the NFL for the second consecutive season in pass attempts, threw the ball 66 times in the loss to Dallas. He completed 35 of them for 351 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The attention now turns to Brady’s future and if he’ll return for his age 46 season.

“I love this organization,” Brady said after the game. “It’s a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me. Just very grateful for the respect and I hope I gave it back to you guys.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott outplayed his counterpart, completing 25-of-33 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He added 24 yards on the ground on seven carries with a score. His 143.3 passer rating is the third-best ever in a playoff game with 30-plus pass attempts.