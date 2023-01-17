Buccaneers WR Russell Gage Provides Update Following Scary Injury vs. Dallas Cowboys

During Monday night’s Super Wild Card game between the Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, Russell Gage was injured. He now has an update following the scary incident. It was an alarming moment that had teammates like Tom Brady looking on with worry.

In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s injury just weeks ago, the NFL has felt on edge. When it comes to injuries, no one wants to see any more hits to the head and neck. Thankfully, Russell Gage was able to update fans on Tuesday.

The wide receiver tweeted out a message of thanks to fans and everyone that sent well wishes his way.

“I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I. I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits! Thank you!”

I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I. I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits!



Thank you!🙏🏾 — Russell Gage Jr. (@GageRussell) January 17, 2023

Russell Gage was hurt with less than three minutes left in the game. Dallas was up 31-6 as Tampa Bay drove down the field. On a pass play, he fell and awkwardly made contact with a Dallas defender in the process.

After the contact, Gage struggle to sit up, and it was a terrifying moment while it lasted. Big hits are part of the game, and this wasn’t even intentional. Just one hit at a strange angle and you can get hurt. Thankfully, the medical team was able to get him stabilized and to the hospital for care.

Russell Gage Injury Worries Team, Fans

You could feel the air get sucked out of the building when Russell Gage went down. It was the end of the game, and Tampa was down by 25 points – it felt unnecessary if anything else. You could just see the pain on his teammates’ faces as they watched on.

While it has turned out to be alright, folks had a right to be worried. When you see a player’s neck snap forward or back aggressively like that, it’s usually not good. The 26-year-old receiver is very talented and is hoping to be part of the Bucs offense in the future.

So, the Buccaneers went on to lose the game 31-14. After Gage was taken to the hospital, his team was able to score again. However, it didn’t matter much.

It’s great to hear that Russell Gage is doing well and is feeling well. Let’s hope he has a full recovery.