Budweiser Unveils 2023 Super Bowl Commercial Featuring Return of Iconic Tagline

Fans of the NFL and beer are getting a sneak peek at Budweiser’s Super Bowl LVII advertisement. The commercial has already made its way to YouTube and it features an iconic tagline.

Budweiser unveiled its commercial on Tuesday, which it tabbed as the “Six Degrees of Budweiser” spot. The 45-second ad features actor Kevin Bacon, as well St. Louis music producer Metro Boomin.

The beer company is also using the “This Bud’s for you” campaign for the spot. You can view the full commercial below:

“The thing about Super Bowl ads is that you have :30s to get people to feel something – to laugh, to cry, to be inspired,” Bacon said in a press release. “I loved bringing back the six degrees concept for this year’s Super Bowl because at its core, the concept has always been about connection.”

Budweiser plans to market to a younger audience.

Super Bowl Opening Lines, Broadcasters Revealed

The matchup was set for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Glendale to play for a championship. If the opening lines are any indication, it should be a fun game.

Philadelphia opened as a 1.5-point favorite for the Super Bowl. Vegas set the over/under at 49.5. We can only hope the actual game lives up to that kind of hype.

The Eagles cruised to a 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Kansas City used a late field goal to defeat Cincinnati 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game.

In the broadcast booth will be Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen handling play-by-play and analysis. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be on the sidelines.

Super Bowl LVII airs on FOX with kickoff coming at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12.