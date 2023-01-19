Buffalo Bills Fan Falls Asleep in Bed of Wrong Truck During Dolphins Game, Wakes Up at Stranger’s House

One Buffalo Bills fan took a quite the wild ride last weekend. After attending the AFC Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins, an individual wound up in the bed of a wrong truck, finding his way to the home of complete strangers.

And you thought Buffalo fans tailgating in sub-zero temperatures or jumping through folding tables were crazy.

In a video posted on TikTok, a group of Bills fans discovered that an unknown individual crawled inside the bed of their truck. That’s when the hilarity ensued.

The conversation starts out with the driver asking, “Is someone in my truck?” The stowaway fan responds, “yeah.” Someone then asked the fan how he got inside the truck bed, to which he responded, “I have no idea.”

You can see the complete video here.

In a follow-up TikTok video, it was explained that the fan thought he was entering his dad’s truck. He stayed with the family and watched the end of the Vikings-Giants game until his parents arrived to pick him up.

So, the moral of the story? If you’re going to find your way into the bed of the wrong truck, make sure it’s at a Buffalo Bills game. Those Buffalo Bills fans take care of their own, apparently.

Snow Coming to Buffalo This Weekend?

In other Buffalo news, things could get awfully snowy once again for a Bills home game this weekend. According to the forecasts, there’s a chance Highmark Stadium gets hit with snow for the AFC Divisional Round game between the Bills and Bengals.

A graphic shows that snow could impact both of the AFC games this weekend. Snow is also expected in Kansas City for the Jaguars-Chiefs game on Saturday.

Buffalo hosts Cincinnati on Sunday.

Not one but TWO snow @NFL playoff games this weekend?! It's possible!❄️❄️



Growing potential for another winter storm set to gear up this weekend w/ potential for snow from the Plains to New England. @weatherchannel #CINvsBUF #JAXvsKC pic.twitter.com/xEXpcVCsAc — Scot Pilié (@ScotPilie_Wx) January 18, 2023

Would inclement weather impact the NFL playoffs this season? We’re going to get the answer to that question this weekend.