Buffalo Bills GM Comments on Damar Hamlin’s Possible NFL Return

Brandon Beane, the Buffalo Bills general manager, said it would be a “double miracle” if Damar Hamlin returns to pro football.

But don’t count out miracles. The first happened when Hamlin survived a cardiac arrest after he collapsed on the field of Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2. Almost two months later, Hamlin is traveling and making public appearances. On Monday night, fans spotted him having fun at a Philadelphia 76ers game as a special guest of the team owner. It’s why Beane called Hamlin “America’s guest.”

Will the young safety return to the football field? That’s the second miracle. Beane explained the process Tuesday at a press gathering before the start of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The GM said that Hamlin is seeing a bevy of doctors in order to pass certain medical benchmarks. He was on life support in early January. Now, he appears to be a healthy 24-year-old. But is he healthy enough to play football?

Damar Hamlin had prime seats for the 76ers-Heat game Monday night. The Buffalo Bills GM calls his young safety “America’s guest.” (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Members of the Bills medical staff are going on some of these visits with Damar Hamlin.

“We want to make sure we’re hearing everything,” Beane said. “Assuming he gets full clearance, I know he would want to play. I know that’s his end game, to continue playing. We want to make sure we’re all in sync, assuming the doctors say at some point.

“We’re in agreement that we’re okay putting him out there, too. So far, all is well with his testing. And we’ll let that continue.”

Beane said he believes Hamlin will want to continue his football career, so long as there is no risk to his health.

“If he’s able to get full clearance and he feels he’s ready to do it, that’s another big smile of a story,” Beane said. “Not that he just got his life back, but he would have his football career back and have an opportunity to go out there and play.”

“We’ll continue to support Damar throughout this whole thing. I would love to give the storybook ending that he’s definitely going to play, but we don’t know that yet. If he does, we’ll all be happy for him.”

The Bills drafted Damar Hamlin, a former Pitt Panther, in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He still has two years remaining on his first contract. He’s set to make nearly $1 million this year.

Hamlin made his first big appearance earlier this month during Super Bowl week. He was part of NFL Honors. In an emotional speech, Hamlin told the crowd:

“First I would like to just thank God for even being here,” he said. “Sudden cardiac arrest was nothing I would’ve ever chosen to be a part of my story. But that’s because sometimes, our own visions are too small. My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player I could be.

“But God’s plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world. I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones. But it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you have a purpose.”