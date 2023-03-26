Buffalo Bills Offer Full Support for Damar Hamlin As Decision Looms

Damar Hamlin plans to play football again. There’s no timetable for his return, but the Buffalo Bills are completely behind his recovery in the hopes of aiding his return to the field one day.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said there is no rushing Hamlin. And ultimately, whether Hamlin returns to the field or not is his decision — Buffalo will support him in whichever avenue he so chooses.

“The best thing we can do is support him all the way through this, and that is a big piece of it that is, mind, body and spirit,” McDermott told Judy Battista of NFL Network. “It’s just not physically like, hey, in the weight room, it’s the mental piece as well. … I’m ready to support him in any direction he decides to go, even if it’s last minute.”

Having the support from not only an entire franchise and city, but the entire NFL and football worlds is something only an incident of siesmic porportions can produce. Hamlin’s story was heard all around the world, and the Bills are taking the right precautions to make sure his next chapter is one of triumph.

What’s Next if Damar Hamlin Returns?

Physically, Damar Hamlin could theoretically be able to get back out on the football field in due time, but the mental aspect of this situation is a whole other, much more worrisome story.

What happens when Hamlin takes a hit to the chest for the first time since his Jan. 2 collapse? Will he be willing to throw his body on the line every play just for a second chance at football? Is it even worth taking the risk in the first place?

“The amount of courage it’s going to take to re-engage again is unbeknownst to many of us,” McDermott said about Hamlin if he eventually chooses to make his return.

The tragic incident occured in the midst of Hamlin’s breakout second season in the NFL after a successful collegiate career at Pitt. He finished the season with 91 total tackles which was good for the most of any DB on the roster, and third on the entire team — after the incident.

Hamlin, 25, and now recovering, has all the time in the world to make a professional football return. He’s a household name now, and the entire world is supporting him in the next steps he takes regarding his football future, whether that be in Buffalo or elsewhere.