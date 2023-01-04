Buffalo Bills Provide New Update on Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills provided an update on Damar Hamlin’s status on Wednesday afternoon. The team says the safety remains in critical condition but has shown signs of improvement.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the team said in a statement. “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

The update from the Buffalo Bills is consistent with what was reported earlier on Wednesday by ESPN’s Coley Harvey. He spoke with a family representative regarding the safety’s health.

“Just chatted with Damar Hamlin’s family friend (Jordon Rooney),” Harvey tweeted. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning. Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made.”

Hamlin has been listed in critical condition since Monday night. He collapsed on the field during the Bills-Bengals game and medical personnel performed CPR.

Immediately, an ambulance transported Hamlin to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Aaron Rodgers Says He Was ‘Shook Up’ After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

Since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, there’s been an outpouring of support from fans, NFL players and many more. Few have talked publicly about how the medical emergency impacted them personally.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers discussed that during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show recently. He said he was “shook up” after witnessing it.

“You know, it’s just one of the things, you’re watching the coverage because you’re worried about him, and you want some good news, and you’re hoping to hear some good news, and I reached out to [Bills quarterback] Josh [Allen] right away,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday. “I didn’t expect a response. He actually texted me back from the locker room, and you know, just because he’s a close friend, and I just felt for him. Watching his face and just putting myself in their shoes – watching somebody you love on the ground. CPR, I mean, that’s when it gets real.

“You know, I was shook up. Still am feeling weird about it because I think your football mortality just comes right face-to-face because one of your brothers in the fraternity of the NFL is fighting for his life right now. So, I’m glad to hear that update from his representation, and that’s all we can just hope for right now.”