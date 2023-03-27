PHOTOS: Buffalo Bills Release Renderings of New Stadium

The Buffalo Bills energized their fanbase Monday as they released some renderings of their new stadium that’s currently under consecution. The Bills released initial renderings of the new stadium in October of 2022. But their most recent renderings offer a more inside look at what the Bills’ future home will look like.

The Bills Twitter account posted four pictures to showcase their eventual new stadium, but more photos can be seen on their website. The pictures reveal a sneak peek of both the inside and exterior of the new stadium, highlighted by various dedicated fan areas, views of the stadium, and a preview of what game days will look like.

Check out the latest rendering of the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium below.

One step closer toward the New Bills Stadium.



The latest renderings have arrived! #BillsMafia



The Bills still have not broken ground on their new stadium, but are expected to in April 2023. The stadium is scheduled to open in the fall of 2026, with major construction starting this summer in June.

More on the Buffalo Bills New Stadium

Highmark Stadium has been the home of the Bills since 1973, located in Orchard Park. And Buffalo’s new stadium will be built right across the street across from Abbott Road. The Bills worked with Legends and the stadium architectural firm Populous on the design of the stadium, striving to reflect the historical architecture of Buffalo along with a modern appearance.

Buffalo’s new stadium is expected to have around 60,000 seats with an expandable capacity to hold special events. Buffalo is known for their harsh weather, yet their stadium will feature an open-air canopy design. The canopy will cover approximately 65% of the seating bowl according to Populous, but games in December at Orchard Park will likely still feature frigid conditions.

An 18,750-square-foot ancillary building, demolition of Highmark Stadium, and other site development will also round out the construction. The stadium is projected to cost $1.4 billion, with the state of New York fronting $600 million of the bill.