Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game.

“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the Bills said. “We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during Monday’s game between the Bills and Bengals. Medical personnel administered CPR and rushed him to the hospital immediately via ambulance.

The NFL suspended the game because of the terrifying emergency.

On Monday night, Hamlin’s representative released a statement regarding his health status after leaving the game.

“Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” Jordon Rooney wrote. “They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady Show Support for Damar Hamlin

A number of current and former NFL players and fans expressed serious concern and support for Damar Hamlin. Monday night’s events were some of the scariest we’ve ever seen on a football field.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter quickly after the frightening events unfolded.

“Praying hard,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter. “Please be okay man.”

On Tuesday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also sent out a tweet. Not only did he show his support, he complimented the communities of Buffalo and Cincinnati.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady wrote. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

Many thoughts and prayers continue to go to Hamlin and his family.