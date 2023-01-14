Buffalo Bills Reward Fan For Blizzard Heroics With Super Bowl Tickets

A man who helped save the lives of 24 individuals during a blizzard on Christmas Eve in Buffalo is receiving a major “thank you” from the Bills organization.

Jay Withey rescued and saved two dozen people during the devastating winter storms that hit Erie County in December. Because of his heroic actions, the Buffalo Bills are sending him to the Super Bowl.

Buffalo legend Thurman Thomas and wife, Patti, presented the tickets to Withey in an emotional video. The Bills shared that special moment on social media:

He rescued 24 people from their cars during the Buffalo blizzard and sheltered them in a nearby school.@ThurmanThomas, @PThomas3434, and @BCBSWNY thanked Jay Withey for his acts of heroism with two tickets to Super Bowl LVII! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/ftHmXcRkzZ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 13, 2023

Withey had been in his truck, which was stuck due to the blizzard. In an effort to survive, he abandoned his vehicle and broke into a nearby school, where he found shelter, heat and food.

After getting into the school, Withey battled the elements to rescue others stuck in their vehicles. He brought 24 individuals into the school, saving their lives.

“I can’t believe the reach-out I got,” Withey said in the video. “I got thank you letters from Australia — I can’t believe how far it got. It was wild.”

Could Jay Withey See Buffalo in the Super Bowl?

The NFL playoffs can be unpredictable. We all know that. But wouldn’t it be cool if Jay Withey got to see the Buffalo Bills play in the Super Bowl after receiving free tickets?

If you trust Vegas, there’s a good chance it happens. The Bills have the second-best odds in the NFL to win it all this year. The one problem? The best odds belong to fellow AFC favorite Kansas City.

As Wild Card Weekend gets underway, the SI Sportsbook lists Buffalo at +400 to win the Super Bowl. The sportsbook lists Kansas City at +350.

Buffalo’s postseason run begins on Sunday, Jan. 14. The Bills host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.