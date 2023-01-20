Buffalo Bills Star Drops Dose of Reality on Tom Brady, Sends Heartfelt Message

Monday night, we might’ve seen Tom Brady play football for the final time. Though the future Hall of Famer hasn’t made a final decision yet, some think he’ll step away (for good). Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer wants to give the 23-year veteran that additional nudge.

On The Volume, Poyer had a heartfelt message for Brady, who just completed his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After an ugly year in 2022, the Buffalo safety believes Brady should hang it up.

“Tom, you know I love you and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year,” Poyer said. “Early on, you can go back to my podcast, I’d say, ‘You can’t count Tom out.

“Sure as s—, you made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve done in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man.”

Poyer pointed to the ugliness of the Monday Night Football game in Tampa Bay’s 31-14 loss. He said it was “hard to watch,” especially with how much Brady struggled.

Then, Poyer closed out his comments with a joke.

“I appreciate everything you did for this league,” he said. “I got two picks off of you, one to the crib. Lost both games, so I’m 0-11 against you. Yes, please go be with your kids.”

Tom Brady Answers Question About Future in NFL

There was one question everyone wanted to know following Tampa Bay’s loss to Dallas on Monday. Will Tom Brady be back for his 24th season?

Reporters asked Brady about his future following the loss. Although, the seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t provide much of a response.

“I’m going to go home and get a good night’s sleep,” Brady said.

Near the end of the regular season, Brady explained what the “most important thing” was in making a final decision about his career.

“I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future,” Brady said, via the New York Post.

That would be why he was non-committal in his response on Monday.