Calvin Ridley Makes Strong Claim About NFL Potential

Calvin Ridley knows he’s one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. Being away from the game for nearly two years hasn’t changed that.

But he’s also aware of the questions surrounding him — if he is indeed, still the player who hauled in 90 receptions for 1,374 yards in 2020 with the Atlanta Falcons. Now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ridley is confident the answer will reveal itself when the 2023 season begins in September.

“I’m trying to be humble, [and] I’ve been pretty good at football all my life, and I not only have been good, I also worked to be good,” Ridley said Wednesday, via ESPN. “They say two years off. But what about the healing process? What if I got faster? What if I got stronger? Obviously I got wiser. Why can’t I be better?”

The league suspended Ridley, 28, for the entirety of the 2022 season after an investigation found he bet on NFL games over a five-day stretch in November 2021. The Jaguars acquired Ridley from the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 that could become a second-round pick if the Jaguars sign Ridley to an extension. Ridley is set to play on his fifth-year option in 2023 and will earn $11.116 million in guaranteed money.

Calvin Ridley Joining Talented Jaguars Offense

Ridley is joining a Jaguars offense which took huge strides last season under first-year head coach Doug Pederson. Jacksonville earned its first playoff appearance since 2017, aided by an offense which finished 10th in the NFL. The pieces which were key to their success, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne Jr., receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram are all back — now alongside Ridley.

Lawrence, the Jaguars’ No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, said he’s already thrown with Ridley since the league reinstated him on March 6.

“He’s been awesome,” Lawrence said. “He’s hungry [and] excited to be here… got the right attitude. I think that’s the biggest thing that I’ve noticed. On the field he’s a freak, just the way he runs routes, how explosive he is. We just started, but it seems like he’s picking [the offense] up pretty quickly.”

Ridley touched on his journey and the events which led to his suspension in an op-ed for The Players’ Tribune last month. He called betting on games “a stupid mistake” and revealed he played through a foot injury in 2020.

“Right now, I feel stronger than I’ve ever felt — mentally and physically,” Ridley said. “On the field, I’m flying. Believe me, I’m flying… I want to thank the Jaguars for showing faith in me, and understanding me as a human being who made a mistake.”