Calvin Ridley Reveals He Played 2020 Season With Atlanta Falcons on a Broken Foot

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley published a letter Wednesday apologizing to football fans, players, coaches and more for gambling on the game of football. But in the letter, Ridley also revealed a lot about his football journey.

That includes revealing that Ridley played on a broken foot with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2020 NFL season.

“Week 8, we were playing Carolina and I remember looking at Julio and I just knew. I said, ‘Nah, bro, this is different. My shit broke.'” Ridley wrote in the letter.

“When I got the MRI, though, the trainer told me it was just a bone bruise. So I kept it pushing. I took Toradol shots every Sunday, and I finished the season. Listen, I know the deal. I’m a football player. It was my decision. I know what we get paid for, you feel me? If it’s really just a bruise, I’m gonna be out there.”

Calvin Ridley Had a Big Season Despite Injury

Ridley finished the 2020 season with 90 catches on 143 targets for 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He was named a second-team All-Pro wide receiver.

But despite Ridley’s success, the Falcons finished the season with a 4-12 record. A whole new staff was brought into Atlanta at the end of the season.

“When the new trainer finally came in, he sent me to a specialist in Green Bay,” Ridley said. “Within the first hour, the doctor said, ‘Your foot is definitely broken.'”

Ridley played five games in 2021 before stepping away for mental health reasons. During his leave, he gambled on NFL games leading to his year-long suspension.

Jacksonville acquired Ridley in a trade deadline deal with the Falcons last November. The NFL reinstated Ridley on Monday.

Ridley played four seasons with Atlanta. He caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns in 49 games for the Falcons.