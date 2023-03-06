Cam Heyward Describes the Wildest Training Camp Fight He’s Seen With the Pittsburgh Steelers

Cam Heyward has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers for over a decade. That is a long time to be with an organization.

With that much time in one place, you start to compile quite a book of stories. On his podcast Not Just Football, Heyward was asked what was the wildest NFL training camp fight he has witnessed as a member of the Steelers.

It was quite a doozy.

The wildest fight he remembered was not just wild but also featured some legendary figures. The involved parties include Antonio Brown, Ike Taylor, Troy Polamalu, Ryan Clark and defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau.

“I think the AB, Ike T that led to [Troy Polamalu and Ryan Clark] jumping in was crazy,” Heyward said. “It was AB and Ike T going back and forth. And then AB started talking to Coach LeBeau. And once he started talking to Coach LeBeau, RC and TP weren’t having it. So one thing led to another, you started hearing Troy talking, it set everybody off.”

Cam Heyward is still a key member of the Steelers

Despite being drafted in 2011, Cam Heyward is still a valuable member of the Pittsburgh Steelers at age 33.

He has been an absolute menace for opposing offenses the past six seasons, making the Pro Bowl all six years. Heyward is also a three-time All-Pro first-team member. He made the team in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

This past season, Heyward played in all 17 games. He finished the year with 10.5 sacks, 73 tackles and tied his career high with 23 quarterback hits.